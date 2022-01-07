L & S Advisors Inc Sells 500 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.9% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.15.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $549.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $243.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $534.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

