L & S Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.89.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $638.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

