L & S Advisors Inc Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.1% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $401.03 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.62 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

