Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $251.69 on Major Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $251.69 or 0.00609561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $83.27 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00072142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.57 or 0.07579536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00074311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.12 or 1.00422495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007798 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

