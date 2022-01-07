Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $12.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. 1,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,201. The stock has a market cap of $556.89 million, a PE ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $85.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

