KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Shares Up 0.5%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 1,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBUY. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 86.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,337,000.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.