Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 65,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 46,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

About Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.