Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Koç Holding AS stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Koç Holding AS has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

