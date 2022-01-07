Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew Sells 106,383 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Niew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76.

NYSE:KN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Knowles during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 1,092.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

