Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew Sells 106,383 Shares

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeffrey Niew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 12th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52.
- On Thursday, October 28th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76.
NYSE:KN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.81.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Knowles during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 1,092.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.