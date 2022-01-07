KLK Capital Management LLC Takes $836,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.63.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $425.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

