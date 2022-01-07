KLK Capital Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

KLK Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for about 2.2% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.21.

Shares of CI opened at $236.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.67. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

