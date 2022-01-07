KLK Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,348 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for about 1.3% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after buying an additional 947,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Discovery by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Discovery by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discovery by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after buying an additional 283,443 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

