Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $6,826.25 and approximately $68.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

