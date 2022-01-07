KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $420.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.42 and its 200-day moving average is $359.24. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $261.81 and a 52-week high of $442.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.