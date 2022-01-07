Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $14.77

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $15.35. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 4,436 shares trading hands.

KC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after buying an additional 4,114,186 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,395 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,596 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.7% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,376,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,929,000 after acquiring an additional 894,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

