Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 276 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.72). Approximately 262,684 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 161,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.96).

KCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 370 ($4.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Kin and Carta from GBX 385 ($5.19) to GBX 390 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 370 ($4.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Kin and Carta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 281.62. The firm has a market cap of £480.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50.

In related news, insider J Schwan sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($4.06), for a total value of £15,050,000 ($20,280,285.68).

Kin and Carta Company Profile (LON:KCT)

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.