Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.87. Kimball International shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 121,353 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $386.59 million, a P/E ratio of -133.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.61 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -450.00%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Kimball International by 55,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kimball International by 6,200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kimball International by 16.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

