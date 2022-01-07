Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 54,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 24,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Kidoz from C$2.23 to C$2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$73.60 million and a PE ratio of -112.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

