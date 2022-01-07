KickToken [new] (KICK) Price Up 1.7% This Week

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. KickToken [new] has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00057796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

