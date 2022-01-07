Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Shares Down 3.3%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 288.85 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 296 ($3.99). 270,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 283,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($4.12).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 322.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 327.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.40. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

