KeyCorp Trims Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price to $11.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.77% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

BBBY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

BBBY stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

