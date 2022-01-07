Key Square Capital Management LLC Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Key Square Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,166 shares during the quarter. Vontier accounts for about 6.8% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Vontier worth $18,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 31.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. 12,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

