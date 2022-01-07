Kenneth Allen Myszkowski Sells 40,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $60.90 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARWR. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.