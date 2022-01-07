KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 607.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 4,745.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -198.91 and a beta of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

