KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KBR were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 7.9% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 607.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 128,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KBR opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -198.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

