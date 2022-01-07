Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE KSU opened at $293.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.11.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.77%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.