Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Kansas City Southern worth $24,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after acquiring an additional 268,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KSU stock remained flat at $$293.59 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,684,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,954. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

