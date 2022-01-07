KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

KALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 9,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $318.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.95.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

