Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.37.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,659 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

