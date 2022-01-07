JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $631.95 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $660.68 and a 200 day moving average of $716.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $776.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

