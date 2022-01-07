JustInvest LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,547,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.75.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $253.49 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $254.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.88. The company has a market capitalization of $162.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

