Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,136.17.

GRUB opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

