JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 811,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 8.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $41,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $158,000.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.47 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,634,424 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65.

