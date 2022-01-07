JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Target Price to $55.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.69.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,105 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,314,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 607,317 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1,627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 535,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

