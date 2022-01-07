JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($4.04) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JD. Berenberg Bank lowered JD Sports Fashion to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($22.23) to GBX 1,050 ($14.15) in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.17) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 791.67 ($10.67).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 212.80 ($2.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 685.78. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 149.40 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.18).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.