JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $77.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.38.

NYSE VOYA opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

