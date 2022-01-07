JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $202.00 by Analysts at Barclays

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.42.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $165.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average of $160.17. The stock has a market cap of $489.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,484,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

