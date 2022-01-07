JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.7% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $166.08 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average is $160.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.