JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target to 200.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 250.00 to 200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLUYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Shares of HLUYY opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.