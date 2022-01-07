JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Neutral

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

