JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 285

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 270 to SEK 285 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. 75,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $3,428,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

