JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $59.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BHF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

