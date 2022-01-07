JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($22.23) to GBX 1,800 ($24.26) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($18.19) to GBX 1,400 ($18.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of Abcam stock opened at GBX 1,561 ($21.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 216.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,677.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,523.92. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,234 ($16.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,760 ($23.72).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.