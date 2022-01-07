JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €77.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHL. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.30 ($69.66).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €64.42 ($73.20) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

