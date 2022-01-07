JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €60.00 ($68.18) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

HLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($69.27) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($69.32) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.30 ($66.25).

HLE opened at €62.02 ($70.48) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is €61.46 and its 200 day moving average is €60.32. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €44.24 ($50.27) and a 12-month high of €68.72 ($78.09).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

