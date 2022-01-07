JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (JAGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 on February 18th

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JAGI opened at GBX 445.50 ($6.00) on Thursday. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 404.77 ($5.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 550 ($7.41). The company has a market capitalization of £435.23 million and a PE ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 451.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 458.20.

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

