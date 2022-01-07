Joshua W. Sapan Sells 40,000 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AMC Networks by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.