Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $90,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $102,540.00.

Palomar stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Palomar from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

