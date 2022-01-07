Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $90,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $102,540.00.
Palomar stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $115.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Palomar from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
