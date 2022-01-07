John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB)’s share price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.46. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

