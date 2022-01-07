John C. Geist Sells 6,000 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $499.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $493.48 and a 200-day moving average of $609.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.12 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Boston Beer by 493.2% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 860.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $777.33.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

